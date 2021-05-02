State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,110 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Team were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Team by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TISI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

