State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 900 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE LPI opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

