State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $52,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.