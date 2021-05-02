State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $48.56 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $48,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.