State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

