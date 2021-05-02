State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,189 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $41,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

