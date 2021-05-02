Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 3,171 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

