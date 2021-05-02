Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

