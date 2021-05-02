Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

