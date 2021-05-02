Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

