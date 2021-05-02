Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

