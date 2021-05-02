Step Finance (STEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.48 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $11.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00012400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00282278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.71 or 0.01130857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00748635 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.18 or 0.99988995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

