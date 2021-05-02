Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $422.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
