Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $422.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

