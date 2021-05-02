Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,540 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 182,100.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 95,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $929,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

