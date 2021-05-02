Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

