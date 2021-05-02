Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

