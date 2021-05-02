Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.