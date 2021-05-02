Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

