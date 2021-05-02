Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 19,649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

