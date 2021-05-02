Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $160.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

