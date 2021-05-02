Strs Ohio Buys 76,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Cactus worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $22,202,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD opened at $29.81 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.