Strs Ohio Sells 3,543 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

