Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.59.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

