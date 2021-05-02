Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 22,633 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

