Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 196 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

Shares of MTCH opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

