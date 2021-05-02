Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.