Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 419 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

