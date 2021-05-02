Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 679 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

