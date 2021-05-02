SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.38 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

