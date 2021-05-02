Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SURF. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

SURF stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

