SVB Leerink Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $31.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

