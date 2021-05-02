Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

