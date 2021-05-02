Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.