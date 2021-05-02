T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $186.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

