TaaS Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.