TaaS (TAAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

