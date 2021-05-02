Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAPM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.88. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.