Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

