Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 10.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,459,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.