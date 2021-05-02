Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $230.95. 9,326,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

