Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

