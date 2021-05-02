TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 48.8% in April

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in TC Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

