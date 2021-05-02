TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,669 shares during the period. TCW Strategic Income Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 60,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 627,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,416.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 202,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TSI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

