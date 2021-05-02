TD Securities Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.20.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.