TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.35. 107,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. TDK has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

