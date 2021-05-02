Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $11.96 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $570.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.