Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-11.75% to $2.80-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

