Tellor Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $96.20 or 0.00169370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $148.89 million and approximately $73.95 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars.

