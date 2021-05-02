Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. Temenos has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

