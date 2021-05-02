Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

